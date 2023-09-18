Accessibility links

China Flies 103 Warplanes Toward Taiwan

FILE - Soldiers posewith a Taiwan flag on Jan. 11, 2023. Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in new daily high in recent times. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

China has flown 103 warplanes towards Taiwan between 6a.m. Sunday and 6a.m. Monday, a "recent high," according to Taiwan's defense ministry.

The ministry urged China Monday to stop its "destructive, unilateral action."

"The continuous military harassment by the Communist military can easily lead to a sharp increase in tensions and worsen regional security," the ministry said

Taiwan said at least 40 of the planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which has served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

China claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as Chinese territory, a notion that Taiwan has roundly rejected.

