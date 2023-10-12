China Frees Australian Journalist After Over 3 Years' Detention

China has released Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who had been in detention for over three years. The announcement was made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who added that Lei was already back home in Melbourne. Lei, who was accused of spying, worked for China Central Television’s English-language channel.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was tried in China behind closed doors, and any verdict has not been made public. Australian officials say she has been released after legal proceedings against her came to an end.

A high-profile anchor for China's state-run English language news service, CGTN, Lei was arrested in August 2020 and accused of "supplying state secrets overseas" — an allegation she denied.

Australian officials regularly pressed China on Lei’s welfare and living conditions. A source of friction between Australia and China, her detention became part of a broader deterioration in bilateral relations over the South China Sea, Taiwan and the origins of COVID-19.

Analysts say those tensions appear to be easing. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to travel to Beijing this year for an official visit.

On Monday, Albanese told reporters Lei had returned home.

“Earlier today I was able to have a conversation with an Australian citizen Cheng Lei, who has arrived safely here in Melbourne and has been reunited with her two children and her family,” he said.

Supporters of another Chinese-born Australian citizen detained in Beijing, writer and pro-democracy activist Yang Hengjun, are promising to redouble their efforts to secure his freedom following Lei’s release from prison.

Yang was charged with espionage and imprisoned during a 2019 visit to China. His trial was held in May 2021, but a verdict has yet to be delivered publicly.

Australia has asked for Yang to be freed and reunited with his family.

Simon Birmingham, an opposition senator for the conservative Liberal party, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Yang’s supporters will be heartened by Lei’s return.

“Whilst I am sure his loved ones will very much be pleased to see Cheng Lei’s release, it will also come with, well, some hope for them. Also, the tinges of uncertainty as to whether or not they will be able to see and secure the same type of outcome,” said Birmingham.

Australia’s left-leaning government came to power in May of last year and has sought to stabilize relations with China, while stressing that there would be areas of disagreement.

China is by far Australia’s biggest trading partner.