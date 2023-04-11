China, Honduras Draft Economic Agreements

A Chinese delegation met with officials in Honduras on Tuesday to write bilateral economic agreements to build on official diplomatic ties established last month, the foreign ministry said.

Honduras cut ties with Taiwan to switch its diplomatic allegiance to China.

China considers the self-ruled, democratic island a part of its territory to be retaken one day and does not allow countries to recognize both Beijing and Taipei.

A senior Chinese delegation met with a team led by the Honduran ministers of foreign affairs, economic development, and agriculture.

The aim is to "advance bilateral relations, especially on trade, agriculture, investment and exports for Honduran products and Chinese investors," a foreign ministry statement said.

There would be a focus on Honduran exports of shrimp, lobster, melon, coffee and sea cucumber, it added.

Honduran shrimp farmers fear the diplomatic switch would jeopardize a free-trade agreement with Taiwan, benefiting an industry that directly employs some 23,000 people.

Shrimp is the fifth-largest export for Honduras after coffee, bananas, sugar and palm oil.

Latin America has been a key diplomatic battleground since Taiwan and China separated in 1949 following a civil war.

Nicaragua shifted allegiance to Beijing in 2021, El Salvador in 2018, Panama in 2017 and Costa Rica in 2007.

Other than Guatemala and Belize, Taiwan retains diplomatic ties with Paraguay, Haiti, the Holy See, Eswatini and seven small Caribbean and Pacific nations.