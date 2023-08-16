Accessibility links

China, India Pledge Peace Amid Border Dispute 

FILE - This picture taken on April 4, 2023, shows an Indian border post near the frontier with China in Khinzemane, in India's Arunachal Pradesh state.

China and India agreed Wednesday to maintain “peace and tranquility” in border areas after military commanders met to discuss a disputed border.

The two sides issued a statement saying two days of talks produced a “positive, constructive and in-depth discussion” about resolving issues regarding the Line of Actual Control and that China and India would continue dialogue through military and diplomatic channels.

The Line of Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh in the east, which China claims in its entirety.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

