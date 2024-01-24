China Lands Another Former Ally of Taiwan  

China formally re-established diplomatic relations with the small Pacific island nation of Nauru on Wednesday, depriving Taiwan of another diplomatic ally.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Lionel Aingimea, his Nauru counterpart, signed the formal documents at a ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

The ceremony capped a rapid chain of events that began on January 15 when Nauru announced it was switching ties from Taiwan to China. The announcement came two days after Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te, of the pro-democracy Democratic Progressive Party, was elected as the island’s next president.

Nauru has switched back and forth between China and Taiwan since 1980, when it first recognized Taiwan. The small island nation recognized Beijing in 2002, then restored relations with Taipei three years later.

The change represents another victory in China’s goal of isolating Taiwan from the world community, including persuading Taiwan’s allies to switch ties to China.

Beijing considers the island a breakaway province and has vowed to bring Taiwan under its control by any means, including military force.

Taiwan’s loss of Nauru leaves it with just 12 remaining diplomatic allies, including Guatemala in Central America, the South American nation of Paraguay, the Pacific nations of Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands, and the Vatican.