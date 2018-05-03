China: North Korea’s Kim Committed to Denuclearization

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he is committed to denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

"Kim Jong Un said achieving the denuclearization of the peninsula is the firm position of the North Korean side," the ministry said after Kim met with China’s top diplomat Thursday in Pyongyang.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a rare meeting with Kim the week after South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with the North Korean leader.

Moon and Kim vowed to improve relations at the historic meeting.

Several days before the summit, Kim surprised the world by saying he would dismantle its nuclear test facilities and "transparently guarantee" a halt to all nuclear and missiles tests.

After Thursday's meeting, Wang expressed support for an official end to the war between the North and South that has technically been ongoing since the 1950s.

Wang's visit with Kim precedes a planned meeting between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

China is North Korea's only major ally and its most significant economic and diplomatic supporter. But China has backed a number of U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile programs.