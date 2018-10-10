Accessibility links

China Permits Detention in 'Education and Training Centers'

  • Associated Press
FILE - Uighurs and their supporters rally across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Members of the Uighur Muslim ethnic group held demonstrations in cities around the world on Thursday to protest a sweeping Chinese surveillance and security campaign that has sent thousands of their people into detention and political indoctrination centers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Uighurs and their supporters rally across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York, March 15, 2018, to protest a sweeping Chinese surveillance and security campaign that has sent thousands of their people into detention and political indoctrination centers.

BEIJING — 

China's northwestern region of Xinjiang has revised legislation to allow the detention of suspected extremists in "education and training centers."

The revisions published Tuesday come amid rising international concern over a harsh crackdown in Xinjiang that has led to as many as 1 million of China's Uighurs and other Muslim minorities being held in internment camps.

Chinese authorities deny the internment camps exist but say petty criminals are sent to vocational "training centers." Former detainees in the camps say they were forced to denounce Islam and profess loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.

China has come under increasing pressure from the U.S. and the European Union after a United Nations panel confronted Chinese diplomats in August over reports of arbitrary mass detentions and harsh security measures aimed at Muslims.

