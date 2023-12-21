China, Philippines Highlight Dialogue Amid South China Sea Tensions

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo of the Philippines said in a statement Thursday that he had a "frank and candid exchange" with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and that the two sides have a "clearer understanding of our respective positions on a number of issues."

Manalo added that China and the Philippines each noted the need to use dialogue to address issues between the two countries amid tensions in the South China Sea.

Wang said in the call with Manalo that China and the Philippines are "facing serious issues," and warned that "the Philippines must act with caution," according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang said relations between the two countries "are at a crossroads" and referred to what he said were provocations at sea by the Philippines that undermined China’s legal rights.

China and the Philippines have overlapping claims in the South China Sea, and in recent months there have been several run-ins involving fishing boats, military ships and other vessels.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.