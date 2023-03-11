China’s Parliament Elects Li Qiang as Premier

Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, became China’s premier Saturday, replacing Li Keqiang in the No. 2 leadership post.

China’s parliament voted almost unanimously for Li. Vote totals projected on a screen in the Great Hall of the People showed Li receiving 2,936 in favor, three votes against and eight abstentions.

The 63-year-old Li is one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies. Li served as Xi’s chief of staff from 2004-07, when Xi was provincial party secretary of eastern China’s Zhejing province. He is the first premier since the founding of the People's Republic not to have experience working in the central government, but he has risen steadily through local government ranks.

"My reading of the situation is that Li Qiang will have a lot more leeway and authority within the system," Trey McArver, co-founder of consultancy Trivium China, told Reuters.

Now In China’s No. 2 post, Li is responsible for reviving the world’s second-largest economy, which only expanded by 3% last year, after being battered with COVID-19 curbs. Parliament has set an expansion goal of 5% for 2023, the lowest goal in nearly three decades.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.