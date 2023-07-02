Accessibility links

China's Qu Dongyu Reelected Unopposed as Head of UN Food Agency

FILE - Qu Dongyu of China addresses a plenary meeting of the 41st Session of the Conference, at the FAO headquarters in Rome, June 22, 2019.
Rome, Italy — 

The head of the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu, was re-elected Sunday for a second term as head of the U.N. agency.

He was the only candidate standing for the role of FAO director-general and received 168 out of 182 votes in a ballot in Rome on Sunday.

Qu, a former Chinese government minister who was nominated for the post by Beijing, will serve a new four-year term from August 1.

His appointment is seen as a part of a drive by Beijing to get more Chinese figures into senior jobs at international bodies.

Qu, a biologist by training, was vice-minister of agriculture before taking over as head of the U.N. agency in 2019.

FAO directors can hold the role for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

The vote came during the FAO Conference, which runs until July 7.

