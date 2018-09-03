Accessibility links

East Asia

China Says Looking Into e-commerce Billionaire's US Arrest

  • Associated Press
FILE - Qiangdong Liu, CEO of JD.com, raises his arms prior to the opening of the Nasdaq market, May 22, 2014 in New York. JD.com, China's No. 2 e-commerce service, is headquartered in Beijing.

BEIJING — 

China's foreign ministry says it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of e-commerce billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, in the U.S. on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference on Monday that the Chinese Consulate in Chicago was "closely following the relevant situation" and trying to verify facts regarding the situation.

This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, who was arrested in Minneapolis.
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office shows Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, who was arrested in Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Jail records show Liu was arrested late Friday night and released Saturday afternoon pending possible criminal charges. The jail records don't provide details of the alleged incident.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Sunday that he couldn't provide any details because the investigation is considered active. He declined to say where in the city Liu was arrested or what he was accused of doing.

