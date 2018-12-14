Accessibility links

China to Suspend Further Tariffs on U.S.-Made Cars

BEIJING — 

China’s finance ministry said Friday it will suspend additional tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months starting Jan. 1, 2019.

The government will suspend 25 percent tariffs on 144 U.S. vehicle and auto part items and 5 percent tariffs on 67 auto items between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2019, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Ministry of Finance also said it hopes China and the United States can speed up negotiations to remove all additional tariffs on each other’s goods.

