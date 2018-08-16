Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

China, US to Resume Trade Talks This Month

  • VOA News
Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, one of several Chinese-backed deals Arkansas has landed in recent years, in Arkadelphia, Ark., July 25, 2018. State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle. "It's like a dark cloud hanging over the future of the project," Bell said. "Right now, the clouds are off on the horizon. But I think no one knows where the trade situation is going right now."

See comments

A Chinese delegation will travel to the United States later this month to resume negotiations as a trade war intensifies between the world’s two biggest economies.

China’s Commerce Ministry says Vice Minister Wang Shouwen will meet with David Malpass, an assistant U.S. Treasury secretary for international affairs.

The ministry issued a statement saying Beijing welcomes dialogue, but “will not accept any unilateral trade restriction measures.”

China and the United States have engaged in a round of reciprocal tariffs since July 6, when Washington officially imposed 25 percent tariffs on more than 800 Chinese products worth $34 billion. Beijing retaliated by imposing the same percentage of retaliatory tariffs on 545 U.S. items, also worth $34 billion.

The two sides will impose an additional round of tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods from each country effective August 23.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG