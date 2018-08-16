China, US to Resume Trade Talks This Month

A Chinese delegation will travel to the United States later this month to resume negotiations as a trade war intensifies between the world’s two biggest economies.

China’s Commerce Ministry says Vice Minister Wang Shouwen will meet with David Malpass, an assistant U.S. Treasury secretary for international affairs.

The ministry issued a statement saying Beijing welcomes dialogue, but “will not accept any unilateral trade restriction measures.”

China and the United States have engaged in a round of reciprocal tariffs since July 6, when Washington officially imposed 25 percent tariffs on more than 800 Chinese products worth $34 billion. Beijing retaliated by imposing the same percentage of retaliatory tariffs on 545 U.S. items, also worth $34 billion.

The two sides will impose an additional round of tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods from each country effective August 23.