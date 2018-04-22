China Welcomes Trade Talks with US

China said Sunday it welcomes the news that the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is considering a trip to Beijing to talk about trade.



China's commerce ministry said in a statement, "The Chinese side has received information that the U.S. side hopes to come to Beijing to discuss economic and trade issues.China welcomes this."



Mnuchin said Saturday he is contemplating a visit to China for discussions on issues that have global leaders concerned about a potentially damaging trade war that could undercut a global economic recovery.



"I am not going to make any comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed, but a trip is under consideration," Mnuchin said at a Washington news conference during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings.



Mnuchin said he discussed the possible trip and potential trade opportunities with the new head of China's central bank.



Tensions have escalated between the U.S. and China over Beijing's attempts to challenge America's technological prowess, raising the prospects of a trade war that could hinder global economic growth.



Mnuchin said he had spoken with a number of his counterparts that have been forced to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policies, including U.S. tariffs on foreign aluminum and steel and on up to $150 billion in Chinese goods. Some of the leaders, he said, were focused on exemptions from the tariffs.



He said he emphasized the U.S. is not trying to construct protectionist trade barriers with the tariffs. Instead, he said, "We are looking for reciprocal treatment."



Mnuchin also said he wants the IMF to do more to address what the Trump administration believes are unfair trade practices. He also called on the World Bank to redirect low interest loans from China to more impoverished countries.