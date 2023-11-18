Chinese Man Extradited From Morocco Faces Embezzlement Charges in Shanghai

A Chinese man wanted for allegedly embezzling millions of yuan (hundreds of thousands of dollars) from his company and then fleeing to Morocco was extradited back to China on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Security said.

The man, a financial executive at the company, used passwords for its bank accounts to transfer money to his personal account, the ministry said in a statement. It didn't name the company but said that Shanghai police filed a case against the man in February 2020.