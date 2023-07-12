Chinese Student Hurt in Campus Shooting to Sue Michigan State U.

A Chinese student injured at a shooting at Michigan State University intends to sue, MLive.com reports.

Yukai “John” Hao alleges that the school “acted with gross negligence and failed to take reasonable steps to protect students and visitors on its campus from harm," the site reports. The shooting left him paralyzed from the chest down, his lawyers say.

Three students were killed and five more were injured Feb. 13 when a 43-year-old man allegedly came on campus and opened fire. (June 2023)