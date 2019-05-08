Chinese Tech Executive Returns to Canadian Court for Extradition Hearing

The chief financial officer for Chinese tech giant Huawei will appear in a Canadian courtroom Wednesday for a new hearing about her potential extradition to the United States, where she is wanted on charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Meng Wanzhou has been free on $7 million bond since her arrest last December at the request of U.S. authorities as she changed planes in Vancouver. She has been charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhangfe, has denied the charges and is suing the Canadian government, its border security agency and the national police force for rights violations.

The lawsuit says Meng was detained, searched and questioned for hours before being told she was under arrest and allowed access to counsel.

Her lawyers have argued the charges are politically motivated and are linked to the current negotiations between Washington and Beijing to resolve the escalating trade war between the two economic superpowers, spurred by U.S. concerns over China's trade, investment and intellectual property rights policies.

U.S. officials have rejected that Meng's extradition case is related to the broader U.S.-China trade talks.

China has repeatedly called on Canada to release Meng, but Canada has refused, saying the case is a legal matter, not political one.

Since Meng's arrest, two Canadians have been arrested in China, and a third who was already in a Chinese prison for drug violations has seen his sentence switched from 15 years to death.



It could be months, or even years, before Meng, who is under house arrest in Canada, is ever sent to the United States, since the Canadian justice system allows many of its legal decisions to be appealed.

Huawei has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a law passed by the U.S. Congress last year that bars government agencies and contractors from doing business with the tech giant. The company says the law is "unconstitutional" because it singles out the company for penalties.