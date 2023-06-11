Chinese Warplane Cross Taiwan Strait

Ten Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan’s National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The strait is generally viewed as the unofficial border between Taiwan and China.

The ministry also said four Chinese ships conducted combat patrols Sunday.

Taiwan deployed its own aircraft and ships in response to China’s moves.

This marks the second time in less than a week that China has stepped up military activities around Taiwan.

On Thursday, Taiwan reported that 37 Chinese military aircraft had flown into China’s air defense zone.

Taiwan is democratically governed, but China claims it as Chinese territory.