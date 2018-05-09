CIA Chief Nominee Haspel Vows Not to Resume Interrogation Program

Veteran U.S. Central Intelligence Agency operative and current deputy director Gina Haspel vowed before lawmakers Wednesday she would not renew a program of ruthless interrogations, an issue that has become a potential obstacle to her quest to lead the spy agency.

"I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, the CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program," Haspel said.

WATCH: Haspel on CIA enhanced interrogation techniques



Haspel testified before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee in a confirmation hearing that centers on her role in carrying out the agency’s enhanced interrogation program and possibly covering it up.

In 2002, Haspel briefly oversaw a secret CIA prison in Thailand where detainees were subjected to waterboarding and other harsh interrogation techniques that are frequently denounced as torture.

Haspel is also accused of drafting a memo calling for the destruction of 92 videotapes of interrogation sessions. The videotapes were destroyed in 2005, leading to a Justice Department investigation that ended without charges.

The CIA repeatedly has responded to these charges, maintaining that Haspel's actions were legal and defending her role in her overseas position, as well as her role in the destruction of the videotapes.



The agency even declassified and released a 2011 memo by former deputy director Michael Morell clearing Haspel of any wrongdoing with the tapes.

Nearly two months since the CIA launched an almost unprecedented public relations campaign to propel Haspel into the director’s office, the coming days will tell the architects of that plan how well — or poorly — it worked.

Despite the campaign, Haspel sought to withdraw her nomination for CIA director and only consented to go forward after White House officials talked to her for hours, convincing her to stay the course.