The confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency will begin next month.

The current deputy CIA director Gina Haspel will testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence starting on May 9, the committee announced Thursday.

If confirmed, Haspel would replace Mike Pompeo, who was nominated be Secretary of State after Trump fired Rex Tillerson.

Haspel is the first woman tapped to head the CIA.

Michael Bowman contributed to this report.