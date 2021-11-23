Closing Arguments Continue in Case of Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Closing arguments continue Tuesday in the trial of three white men charged with murdering a Black man in the southern U.S. state of Georgia.

Both prosecutors and the defense made final appeals trying to convince the jury Monday after 10 days of testimony in the case.

The prosecution gets to rebut the defense’s closing arguments before the jury is left to decide the verdict.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor Willian Bryan are facing murder and other charges in the February 2020 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

The accused pursued Arbery after seeing him running through their neighborhood, and defense lawyers said the men intended to hold Arbery for police under the suspicion he had burglarized a nearby house that was under construction.

The prosecution argued the men had no justification for trying to detain Arbery and chased him only because “he was a Black man running down the street.”

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.