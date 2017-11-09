Accessibility links

Clue, Wiffle Ball, Paper Airplane Enter Toy Hall of Fame

  • Associated Press
Fans play wiffle ball at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick before a spring training baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners in Scottsdale, Arizona., March 14, 2016.
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — 

The board game Clue, the Wiffle Ball and the paper airplane are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The trio was honored at the upstate New York hall on Thursday. The Class of 2017 takes it place alongside more than 60 previous honorees, including the dollhouse, jump rope and Radio Flyer wagon.

The winners are chosen on the advice of historians and educators following a process that begins with nominations from the public.

To make the hall of fame, toys must have inspired creative play across generations.

This year's other finalists were: the board game Risk, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, PEZ candy dispenser, play food, sand, Transformers and the card game Uno.

