Collegiate Athletes, Including International Students, Can Receive Scholarship Aid
In U.S. collegiate sports, schools sometimes give full scholarships to students who commit to a team, including international ones. Some sports are dominated by international students, such as women’s tennis: 66% of top-tier Division I players are not from the U.S.
However, there is mounting domestic pressure for schools to focus on financial need, and not athletic ability, and scholarships are often swallowed up by the high tuition and cost of living in the U.S. Sophie Hogan of The PIE News has more. (July 2023)
International Student Bank Accounts in the US: A Guide
TimesHigherEducation.com takes a look at the different kinds of bank accounts in the U.S. and their pros and cons for students. It also tells students how to open a bank account in the U.S. and what documents they'll need to do it. Get the details here. (July 2023)
7 Key Tips for Indian Students in the US
American Bazaar Online takes a look at some of the potential pitfalls for Indian students in the U.S. and explains how to deal with them. Among them: handling health care in the U.S., pursuing employment and understanding the structure of U.S. universities. (July 2023)
How to Plan for College Tuition
With President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program shelved, many families are wondering whether school is affordable. Ron Lieber and Tara Siegel Bernard, financial aid experts, answer reader questions on international tuition, savings plans, merit scholarships and more. See the questions – and ask one of your own – in The New York Times.
Differences Between Colleges and Universities for International Students
Different countries use different names for education institutions, which can lead to confusion. For example, in Spanish-speaking countries, colegio means high school, so many international students ignore U.S. schools with “college” in the name. In the U.S., colleges are usually smaller and focused on undergraduates, while universities are larger and offer both graduate and undergraduate programs.
Kelly Mae Ross and Anayat Durrani explain the difference in US News and World Report. (July 2023)