Colombia Offers $1.4 Billion Additional Education Spending to End Protests

Colombia will spend an additional 4.5 trillion pesos ($1.42 billion) on public higher education during President Ivan Duque's four years in office, he said Friday, as a student strike protesting the lack of resources stretched to 10 weeks.

The figure was negotiated in more than a dozen meetings between the government and representatives from student and educator groups, Duque said in a video statement.

Student protesters from 32 public universities have clashed repeatedly with police during nationwide marches, snarling traffic and public transport in cities across the country.

Duque took office in August pledging to improve higher education, but the government has since said it faces a shortfall for social programs and funding in next year's budget.

"This agreement seeks not just the strengthening of the public education system but the firming up of resources — public universities will have more than 4.5 trillion [pesos] during these four years," Duque said.

Student groups have not called off the strike, saying first they will discuss the deal with their members.

Public university officials reckon the system has a cumulative deficit of $5.7 billion between operating and investment expenses.

Education spending covers 16 percent, or about $13 billion, of the total national budget for 2019.