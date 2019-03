An airplane crash in Colombia has killed all 12 people aboard the aircraft.

"Unfortunately... there were no survivors," Colombia's civil aviation authority said.

The Laser Aero flight made a distress call before the crash Saturday morning, officials said.

The flight originated in San Jose del Guaviare and was headed for Villavicencio.

Authorities said the remains of the plane, a DC-3, were found near Villavicencio.