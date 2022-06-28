Colombia Stadium Collapse Kills 4

Colombian officials said four people died and more than 300 were injured in Sunday’s collapse of a grandstand at a bullfight in the city of El Espinal.

President Ivan Duque said he would order an investigation and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

The collapse happened during a traditional event in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Several officials, including president-elect Gustavo Petro, called for such events to be banned.

