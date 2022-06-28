Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Colombia Stadium Collapse Kills 4

In this image taken from video, spectators agglomerate around the wooden stands that collapsed during a bullfight in El Espinal, Tolima state, Colombia, June 26, 2022. According to authorities, four people died and more than 300 were injured in the collapse.

Colombian officials said four people died and more than 300 were injured in Sunday’s collapse of a grandstand at a bullfight in the city of El Espinal.

President Ivan Duque said he would order an investigation and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

The collapse happened during a traditional event in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Several officials, including president-elect Gustavo Petro, called for such events to be banned.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG