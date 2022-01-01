Colorado Fire Victims Begin New Year Surveying Destruction 

Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to salvage what remains of them after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.

Families forced to flee the flames with little warning returned to their neighborhoods Friday to find a patchwork of devastation. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the fires.

"For 35 years I walked out my front door, I saw beautiful homes," Eric House said. "Now when I walk out, my home's standing. I walk out my front door and this is what I see."

At least seven people were injured, but remarkably there have been no reports of any deaths or anyone missing in the wildfire that erupted Thursday in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 32 kilometers northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.

More than 500 homes were feared destroyed, and now homeowners face the difficult task of rebuilding amid a global shortage of supplies brought on by the two-year pandemic.