After Scandals, Colorado Lawmakers Study Misconduct Policy

  • Associated Press
Legislative aides stand in unison during the reading of a Democratic resolution calling for the expulsion of Colorado state Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, during a debate on the chamber's floor April 2, 2018.
DENVER — 

As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy.

Lawmakers hope to use an outside report being presented Thursday as a blueprint for a new policy.

Five Colorado lawmakers have been accused of misconduct. One was expelled and a second survived an expulsion vote.

Colorado's policy considers allegations, investigations and punishment confidential and off-limits to the public. It's up to the accuser whether to release his or her complaint. It defines offensive conduct, but leaves it up to chamber leaders to decide what punishment, if any, to mete out.

Legislators vow to have an updated policy in hand before the 2018 session ends in May.

