Multiple Officers Shot, One Fatally, in Colorado

Five sheriff's deputies and two civilians were shot as police responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday in the Midwestern U.S. state of Colorado.

The Douglas County sheriff's office said that one of the five deputies had been killed, and the suspect was shot and no longer a threat.

"Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat," the sheriff's department wrote on Twitter.



Earlier in the morning, the sheriff's office issued a "code red" in the surrounding area, advising residents nearby to stay indoors and avoid windows.