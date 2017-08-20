Comedy Legend Jerry Lewis Dies at 91

American Comic legend Jerry Lewis, who teamed up with the late Dean Martin before starring in his own movies, has died at age 91 at his home in Las Vegas.

During the peak of their popularity, Martin and Lewis ruled nightclubs, radio and then the box office with their breezy yet physical comedy act, reigning as the top draw at theaters from 1950-56.

After their breakup Lewis remained the No. 1 movie draw through the mid-1960s on the strength of such classics as The Bellboy (1960) and The Nutty Professor (1963). As Paramount’s biggest star, he had the creative freedom to make the moves he wanted to make.

Lewis also was known for more than a half-century to fighting the neuromuscular disease, Muscular Dystrophy, hosting an annual Labor Day telethon and raising nearly $2.5 billion from 1955 until 2011.