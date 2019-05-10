'Concealed': A Bangladesh Photographer’s Fight Against Loss of Female Identities

Bangladeshi photographer Habiba Nowrose's conceptual project aims to draw attention to the pressure Bangladesh society puts on women to always present their “beauty” in public. "Concealed," exposes the way women lose their identity, individuality and sense of self. The faces of her models are always fully covered, representing the stripping away, loss and erasure of the personal stories, traumas and individuality of each subject, the 29-year-old artist says.
This photo story offers a glimpse into the world of the "Concealed" through Habiba Nowrose's lens.
This photo story offers a glimpse into the world of the "Concealed" through Habiba Nowrose's lens.