Concerns Mount About US Commitment to Allies, Global Order

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared “sometimes our friends, in terms of trade, were treating us worse than our enemies,” but now “we're going to be the smart country again, not the stupid country that was taken advantage of by everybody.”

The remark by Trump, during a White House event, was his latest jab at America’s allies and the global pacts of which Washington has been a founder or leading member.

Trump appears increasingly intent on confrontation, rather than cooperation, with the European Union, the Group of Seven nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the World Trade Organization. He has repeatedly suggested the United States would be better off pursuing trade and strategic deals with nations one to one.

“Rather than playing the U.S. president’s traditional role as leader of the free world, Trump looks like he is declaring war on the international rules-based order: undermining the G-7 and WTO, raising doubts about continued U.S. support for a strong NATO to counter Russia, and falsely declaring that the European Union was invented to take advantage of the United States,” Alexander Vershbow, a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and a former NATO deputy secretary-general, told VOA.

Trump, in less than two weeks, heads to Europe for the annual NATO summit before separate meetings in Britain with Prime Minister Theresa May and in neutral Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin couldn’t have scripted this better himself. And the Helsinki meeting could cement a new partnership between Trump and Putin at our allies’ expense,” added Vershbow, who also was a U.S. ambassador to Russia, South Korea and NATO.

Asked by VOA on Friday to respond to these concerns, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah did not broadly address them, replying: “Let me point you to Steve Mnuchin on Fox News.”

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, appearing on the Fox Business Network a few hours earlier, called an Axios website report about the president desiring a U.S. exit from the WTO “an exaggeration,” adding that Trump, however, thinks there are aspects of the WTO “that are not fair.”

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short later told reporters he was “not familiar with any plans right now, at this point,” for the United States to pull out of the WTO.

The United States was a 1995 founding signatory of the WTO, the only global group dealing with the rules of trade between nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron was asked Friday whether it was true that Trump had suggested to him that France should leave the EU.

“What was said in the room stays in that room,” replied Macron about his private meeting with the U.S. president at the White House in April.

Trump, at the annual G-7 leaders meeting in Canada this month, clashed with some of Washington’s closest allies and advocated readmitting Russia, which was suspended from the group in 2014 for annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

NATO

The president, according to Axios, said to the other G-7 leaders that “NATO is as bad as NAFTA [the North American Free Trade Agreement that Trump wants renegotiated]. It’s much too costly for the U.S.”

Trump, last year, told The New York Times the United States would come to the aid of its NATO allies only if they “fulfill their obligations to us,” a reference to required spending by members of 2 percent of their gross domestic production on defense — a promise not kept by many NATO states.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty declares that an attack on one member is an attack on all. That is a cornerstone of the 1949 pact, the first peacetime military alliance that the United States entered outside the Western Hemisphere.

According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking last week to The Wall Street Journal, the president is attempting to “reset” the liberal world order, not wreck it.

That does not reassure globalists, such as former White House and State Department official Harry Blaney.

"The harsh truth today is that there is a wide consensus among foreign affairs experts on all sides of the ideological spectrum of fear and skepticism about the outcome of the NATO and Putin meetings,” Blaney told VOA.

“There is a clear sense of foreboding” that Trump is making an effort to undermine both the defense alliance and the EU, said Blaney, who was a key U.S. official for decades dealing with the EU and NATO.

"The sad fact is that these actions together spell for, not just the developed world but for the entire global community, a period of high risk and uncertainty for its economies, security, and brings a high level of risk for everyone,” Blaney predicted.

“What we don't have, and everyone is asking, is: Why is he [Trump] doing this?” he said.