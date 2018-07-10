Accessibility links

Condition of Poisoned British Man Improves

  • Associated Press
An exterior view shows Charlie's Store open as usual, in which CCTV from inside appeared to show Dawn Sturgess the day before she became seriously ill, in Salisbury, England, July 6, 2018. British police have confirmed that Sturgess, 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45, both fell ill in Amesbury after being exposed to a nerve agent by handling a contaminated item.
LONDON — 

Hospital officials say they've seen an improvement in a man poisoned in a nerve agent attack in southwestern England.

Salisbury Hospital says Tuesday that Charlie Rowley has experienced a "small but significant improvement" and is now conscious. The 45-year old is in critical but stable condition.

The hospital says in a statement that "while this is welcome news, clearly we are not out of the woods yet. Charlie is still very unwell."

Rowley's partner, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Police have said the working theory is that their exposure was linked to the earlier Novichok attack in March on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

