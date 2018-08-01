Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in Eastern DRC

Four cases of the Ebola virus have been confirmed in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Julien Paluku, governor of North Kivu province, announced the outbreak on Twitter, just a week after Congolese and U.N. health officials announced the end of a separate outbreak that killed 33 people in the country’s northwest.

“Ebola VIRUS confirmed in North Kivu province,” Paluku wrote on Twitter. “I call for calm and prudence.”

Officials have said they now feel better prepared for Ebola outbreaks, in sharp contrast to the 2014 epidemic of the virus, which killed more than 11,000 people, mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.



To contain the most recent outbreak, health workers distributed an experimental but effective vaccine to anyone who had come into contact with those infected.



"We had a vaccine — and that I think is going to be extremely important for the future of Ebola control," Peter Salama, deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response at the World Health Organization, told CNN of the July outbreak.

There is no evidence yet suggesting the two outbreaks in the Congo are linked.