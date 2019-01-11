Congo's Fayulu to Challenge Election Results in High Court

Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu says he will file a legal challenge to the official results of the country's presidential election.

Speaking in Kinshasa Friday, Fayulu said he will do so at the Constitutional Court on Saturday morning.

Congo's electoral commission declared that another opposition candidate, Felix Tshisekedi, won the December 30 election.

Fayulu's campaign says it has tallies showing he finished on top with 61 percent of the vote.

The Catholic Church and foreign diplomats have also questioned the outcome of the poll. The Church said Thursday that the official figures do not correspond to vote tallies collected by its 40,000 election observers around the country.

Fayulu and Tshisekedi were competing to replace outgoing President Joseph Kabila, who is set to step down after 18 years in power, two years after his last term expired.

In the election, Kabila backed his former interior minister, Emmanuel Shadary, who finished a distant third. Fayulu supporters have accused Kabila of making a deal with the electoral commission to deny Fayulu the presidency.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has never experienced a peaceful transfer of power since winning independence from Belgium in 1960.