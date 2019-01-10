Healthy Baby Born to Mom who Recovered from Ebola in Congo

Congo's Health Ministry says a baby has been born to a mother who recovered from the Ebola virus — a bright spot in an outbreak that is the second-deadliest in history.

The Health Ministry tweeted a photo of "baby Sylvana" in her smiling mother's arms.

The ministry says the baby is the first in this outbreak born to a mother who has recovered. This is rare, though babies have been born to Ebola survivors in previous outbreaks.



Baby Sylvana was born on Sunday at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, a troubled city where rebel attacks have threatened health workers' attempts to contain the outbreak.



The Health Ministry says that "she is in good health and is not infected with Ebola."



This outbreak has killed more than 330 people.