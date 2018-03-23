Congress Approves $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Congress has approved a $1.3 trillion measure bestowing hefty increases on military and domestic programs. It gives President Donald Trump just a nibble of the money he's wanted to build his wall with Mexico.



The Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 early Friday. The House approved it 256-167 hours earlier.



Trump is expected to sign the bill before Saturday. That would avert what would be a third government shutdown this election year, which would embarrass Republicans controlling the White House and Congress.



Trump initially promised Mexico would pay to construct his ``big, beautiful wall.'' That country has refused, and Trump has sought $25 billion for the project and other border security efforts.



