Four Options Congress Could Take to Help ‘Dreamers’

Lawmakers have six months to come up with a plan for the more than 800,000 people who have temporary legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
There are already four prominent bills aimed at addressing the issue, providing a blueprint for what Congress may decide. House Speaker Paul Ryan has vowed not to hold a vote on any immigration bill without the support of at least half of the Republican members of the House. Democrats say they will press Republicans to bring up legislation for a vote soon.
DREAM Act
The DREAM Act, introduced in July by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has bipartisan support, with six Democratic Senators and three Republicans behind it.
The DREAM Act would, like the RAC Act, allow applicants to become conditional permanent residents, and would remove those conditions after certain requirements are met.
The BRIDGE Act
Republican Representative Mike Coffman of Colorado is sponsoring the BRIDGE Act (companion to DREAM Act) and has threatened to force a vote. The bill has 25 co-sponsors -- 13 Democrats and 12 Republicans.
BRIDGE -- an acronym for "Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy" -- is a measure that would expire after three years, making it the most limited of the legislative options already on the table.
Recognizing America's Children Act
Republican House member Carlos Curbelo of Florida introduced the Recognizing America's Children Act earlier this year. The bill, which has 17 co-sponsors, all Republicans, offers "conditional" permanent residency for people who meet the following criteria. After five years, they could apply for standard green cards and permanent citizenship.
American Hope Act
Democratic Representative Luis Gutierrez, a Democrat from Illinois, in July introduced the American Hope Act, which has 112 Democrats signed on as co-sponsors.
Gutierrez's plan requires that applicants have entered the United States before age 18. It does not include work, education, or military requirements. Of the four bills, the American Hope Act provides the fastest path to citizenship. Eligible applicants can apply for conditional permanent residency for as long as eight years, and can apply for permanent resident status three years achieving the conditional step. After five years, they can apply for U.S. citizenship.
