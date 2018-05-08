Congress Reacts to US Pulling Out of Iranian Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement drew mixed reaction Tuesday from Congress, with Democratic leaders blasting the decision and Republicans calling it the right move.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said Trump's decision was a "strong statement that we can and must do better." Ryan called the Iranian deal "deeply flawed" from the start.

"It is my hope that the United States will continue to work with our allies to achieve consensus on addressing a range of destabilizing Iranian behavior, both nuclear and non-nuclear," a Ryan statement said.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California said Trump was "utterly ignoring" the reality that the nuclear deal is working and keeping Iran from getting its hands on a nuclear bomb.

"The president's decision to follow his misguided and uninformed campaign promise to destroy the successful Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endangers global security and defies comprehension." Pelosi said. But she stressed that Democrats were also strongly committed to stopping such Iranian crimes as backing terrorism, abusing human rights and acquiring ballistic missiles.

Corker had hoped for remedy

Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, said he was "disappointed" that the U.S. and its allies could not agree on how to remedy the provision in the deal that lets Iran eventually step up uranium enrichment. He said he believed the Trump administration would move quickly toward a better deal and said he would work with U.S. allies toward that goal.

But the committee's top Democrat, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, said backing out of the agreement would only isolate the United States and give Russia, China and Iran the opportunity to continue major weapons sales and challenge the U.S. and Europe.

Senator Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said the president was "countering, not appeasing the regime in Tehran." Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia, a member of the same committee, asked, "Why would President Trump blow up this deal and free Iran of that obligation [not to build nuclear weapons]. What is he thinking?"