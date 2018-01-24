Hollywood's Oldest Working Actress, Connie Sawyer, Dies at 105

You may not know her name, but you know her face.

Connie Sawyer, known in Hollywood as the oldest working actress in show business, has finally ended her career.

Sawyer died late Monday at her home in Los Angeles at 105.

She began her career as a singer and comedienne on radio, in nightclubs, and vaudeville in the early 1930s.

When Sawyer became too old to be called a "girl singer," she began acting in character parts on Broadway and on hundreds of television comedy shows and films, playing little old ladies in such hits as When Harry Met Sally, Dumb and Dumber, and Pineapple Express.

Sawyer never retired and said she never wanted to be a star — just a working actress who could always get a paycheck.