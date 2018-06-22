Conservative Columnist Charles Krauthammer Dies

Charles Krauthammer, a longtime conservative columnist and political commentator, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

The announcement came nearly two weeks after the Washington Post columnist wrote in a letter to readers that the cancer, for which he had surgery last year, had returned, and he had only a few weeks to live.

“This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” the Pulitzer Prize winner wrote.

“I leave this life with no regrets,” he wrote in the farewell message. “It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

Krauthammer won the 1987 Pulitzer Prize in commentary for his “witty and insightful columns on national issues” at the Washington Post. He later became a panelist on PBS’ “Inside Washington” and eventually joined Fox News as a political analyst.