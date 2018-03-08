Accessibility links

Conway Won't Say if Punished Over Hatch Act issue

  • Associated Press
FILE - White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, Feb. 23, 2018.
WASHINGTON — 

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says she's spoken with President Donald Trump about a federal watchdog's finding that she violated a federal law that bars government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

But Conway isn't providing details about the conversation.

It's up to Trump to decide how — and whether — Conway is punished.

She said during a Fox appearance that she's "not going to comment on this at all."

When asked if no punishment was given, Conway said: "I didn't say that.''

The Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to Robert Mueller's office, says Conway violated the law twice last year when she spoke out in support of the GOP Senate nominee in Alabama, Roy Moore, and against Moore's Democratic rival, Doug Jones.

Jones won.

