Coptic Children Prepare for Christmas

Egypt's Coptic Christmas is celebrated on January 7
(L) Coptic young students of the industrial school of recycling in Garbage city in Cairo are waiting for Christmas gifts distribution inside the school in eastern Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 30, 2017. (R) Teacher Mariam Shawqy (R) and teacher Mariam Helmy (L) pack gift bags with new clothes for poor coptic students, a few days before the Coptic Christmas is celebrated on Jan 7, inside the recycling school in the Garbage City eastern Cairo, Dec. 27, 2017. (H. Elrasam)
(L) Coptic women buy balloons and candies a few days before the Coptic Christmas is celebrated in the Coptic neighborhood of the Garbage City Eastern Cairo, Egypt. Dec. 31, 2017. (R) Brothers Maged (L) 5 years, Magdy (R) 7 years, are in their father’s toktok. Magdy says 'My older sisters will decorate the house with my mom and aunties for the visitors who will come on the feast, and we will play with the kids,' Dec. 30, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
(L) A shoe seller puts plastic and rubber shoes and flip-flops on display a few days before the Coptic Christmas is celebrated in the Coptic neighborhood of Garbage City, Eastern Cairo, Egypt. Dec. 31, 2017. (R) Fady Safwat, 13 years, who works as a garbage collector with his family and studies at the recycling school in the Garbage city in eastern Cairo, says 'My father will give me some money plus what I have already saved and I’ll go to buy new shoes,' Dec. 30, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
(L) Fisherman Emad cleans a tilapia skin before selling it in the Coptic neighborhood of Garbage City in eastern Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 31, 2017. (R) Adam Samaan, 14 years, who works as a garbage collector with his family and studies at the recycling school in the Garbage city in eastern Cairo says 'My mom will cook fish for us after we come back from church on that day,' Dec. 30, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
