Coptic Children Prepare for Christmas

(L) A shoe seller puts plastic and rubber shoes and flip-flops on display a few days before the Coptic Christmas is celebrated in the Coptic neighborhood of Garbage City, Eastern Cairo, Egypt. Dec. 31, 2017. (R) Fady Safwat, 13 years, who works as a garbage collector with his family and studies at the recycling school in the Garbage city in eastern Cairo, says 'My father will give me some money plus what I have already saved and I’ll go to buy new shoes,' Dec. 30, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)