Cornell University Receives Antisemitic Threats

Cornell University has notified the FBI about antisemitic threats directed at the school’s Jewish community.

The threats were on an online discussion board not associated with the Ithaca, New York school.

The posts, according to The New York Times, included threats to shoot Jewish students and also encouraged shooting the students.

The address of the school’s Center for Jewish Living where some students live was posted online. The posts also called for the center to be torn down.

“Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law,” Cornell President Martha E. Pollack said in the statement.

The posts come in the wake of Israel’s declaration of war on Gaza that has erupted political divisions across the globe.

“We will not tolerate antisemitism at Cornell,” Pollack said in her statement. “This incident highlights the need to combat the forces that are dividing us and driving us toward hate.”