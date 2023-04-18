Could Gun Violence in the US Drive International Students Away?

Florida is home to New College, whose roughly 700 students largely devise their own degree programs. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has accused Florida’s public education system of indoctrinating students in left-wing ideas and has removed New College’s president and board. (DeSantis is expected to announce this summer as a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race.) Supporters of his actions say it brings accountability to colleges run with taxpayer money; opponents claim it threatens academic freedom.

Dan Friedell from VOA Learning English examines the controversy, based on a report from The Associated Press. (April 2023)