Countries Scramble to Evacuate Citizens From Israel-Hamas War Zone

Governments around the world are scrambling to learn the whereabouts of their nationals in Israel, and in some cases, evacuate them amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Several foreigners were killed or taken hostage when Hamas fighters poured out of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and began attacking targets in Israel, most prominently the Tribe of Nova music festival, in which an estimated 260 people lost their lives.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the deaths of nine U.S. citizens on Monday. Thailand's government said 12 Thai nationals have been killed and another 11 taken hostage by Hamas. Argentina confirmed four of its citizens were killed, while the BBC reported "more than 10" British nationals are feared dead or missing, although only two fatalities have been confirmed.

With most regular flights into and out of Israel's main airports canceled, governments are organizing charter flights to evacuate nationals who wish to leave the country.

Hungary evacuated 215 people from Israel on two planes overnight, and they landed safely in Budapest, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

VOA's Albanian Service reports a flight carrying 40 nationals from Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia landed in Albania's capital, Tirana, Sunday evening. The evacuees were met at the airport by Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani.

The Albanian Foreign Ministry announced that "in the coming days, there will be more special flights to Tel Aviv, while we are also coordinating with the sister ministries of the countries of the region to come to the aid of all citizens who seek to return to their countries."

North Macedonia is attempting to organize an evacuation effort for between 150 and 200 of its nationals who remain in Israel. The country's prime minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, said the embassy in Israel is "working around the clock" to contact and locate them all. "That's the thing now, to contact them, to find a way to get out of Israel and return home safely," he said.

Other large-scale evacuation efforts are in progress. The Thai Foreign Ministry said 1,000 Thai nationals have requested help to leave Israel. The Royal Thai Air Force is on standby to evacuate them, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said.

Mexico announced Monday it was sending two planes to Tel Aviv to pick up Mexican nationals. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that some 5,000 Mexican nationals are in Israel and some 300 have asked to leave.

Cambodian government spokesman Pen Bona told VOA Khmer that the country was working with Israeli authorities to evacuate Cambodians. He said the government is also coordinating with Israeli officials "so that they can ensure the safety of all Cambodian citizens and students who are staying there."

VOA's Albanian, Macedonian and Cambodian Services contributed to this story. Some information came from The Associated Press and Reuters.