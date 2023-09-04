Coup Leader Sworn in as Transitional President in Gabon 

The military leader of the coup that ousted Gabon’s president last week was sworn in Monday as the country’s new transitional president.
General Brice Oligui Nguema replaced Ali Bongo, whose family has held the presidency for more than half a century.
Nguema delivered a televised address following the swearing-in ceremony.
Bongo’s ouster last month happened just moments after he declared victory in the presidential election.
The coup seems to have support from people who took to the streets in Gabon to celebrate the ouster of the Bongo family.
Western leaders see the situation differently, but Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said, “Naturally, military coups are not the solution, but we must not forget that in Gabon there had been elections full of irregularities.”
The opposition believes it is the rightful heir to the election and has called on the international community for support in that effort.