Court Convicts Former French Leader Sarkozy in Campaign Finance Case

A court in France has sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison after finding him guilty of illegal campaign financing during his 2012 reelection campaign.

Prosecutors said Sarkozy spent nearly double the amount allowed under French law ahead of the election won by challenger Francois Hollande.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007-2012, denied wrongdoing. His lawyer said he will appeal the court’s decision.

The court said he could serve his sentence at home while wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption in a separate trial in March, and was sentenced to three years in prison with two years of the term suspended. He has appealed that verdict.