A court in London has ordered United Arab Emirates Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum to pay $730 million in a divorce settlement.

Judge Philip Moor ruled Tuesday that Mohammed, who is also the ruler of Dubai, must pay Princess Haya bint al-Hussein to provide lifetime security for their two children.

Hussein fled to Britain in 2019 saying she feared for her safety.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters