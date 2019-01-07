Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Court Orders Guatemala to Let UN Investigator Enter

  • Associated Press
Colombian national Yilen Osorio, a member of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), center, is embraced after entering to Guatemala at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Jan. 6, 2019.

GUATEMALA CITY — 

A member of a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission has been allowed into Guatemala by a court order after he was held for almost a day at the capital's airport.

Guatemala's Constitutional Court ordered the government to admit Colombian Yilen Osorio, who was detained upon arrival at the airport Saturday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday the organization was happy at Osorio's return to Guatemala and expects its government to let commission staffers travel freely.

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel was due to meet later Monday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has sought to end the commission known as CICIG, which has investigated Morales' son and his brother. They deny accusations of corruption.

Morales refused to renew CICIG's mandate last year and barred its chief from returning to Guatemala from a business trip.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG